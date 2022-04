Added: 05.04.2022 11:18 | 16 views | 0 comments

California Democrats had long dreamed of ousting former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, whose loyalty to former President Donald Trump made him a lightning rod in the deep-blue state. But the six contenders -- four Republicans and two Democrats -- vying to fill his vacant seat in Tuesday's special election may end up being little more than a footnote to his legacy as they compete for a Central Valley district that is vanishing under California's new congressional map.