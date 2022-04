2 Navy personnel injured in accident aboard docked nuclear submarine



Added: 03.04.2022 3:05 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: desertf16apg.wordpress.com



Two sailors were transported to a medical facility with non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a Navy nuclear submarine docked in a naval shipyard experienced an accident while conducting a routine test, according to a statement from the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington state. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Washington