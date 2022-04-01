Former Yale administrator defrauded university of more than $40 million for expensive cars, homes and travel, DOJ says

A former Yale administrative employee pleaded guilty on Monday of defrauding the university of more than $40.5 million by reselling electronics purchased with school funds over at least an eight-year period, according to court documents.