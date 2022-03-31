Fact check: Ohio Senate candidate Mike Gibbons keeps falsely saying millions more people voted in 2020 than were registered to vote

Added: 30.03.2022 22:17 | 32 views | 0 comments

Businessman Mike Gibbons has gained ground in Ohio's competitive Republican primary for the state's open US Senate seat. And like some of his rivals, Gibbons has been making wildly inaccurate claims about the 2020 election.