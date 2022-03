Commission will review more than 750 military signs and markers to see if they need to be renamed over Confederacy ties

Added: 30.03.2022 18:41 | 13 views | 0 comments

The congressional naming commission which was set up to remove Confederate names from military bases will review the names of "more than 750 Department of Defense items" that include everything from military bases to streets and bridges, to determine whether their names "commemorate the Confederacy," a release from the Commission announced Wednesday.