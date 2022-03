Oregon will stop enforcing residency requirement in state's Death with Dignity Act



Source: www.oregonlive.com



After an Oregon physician filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the residency requirement in Oregon's Death with Dignity Act, the ​state, along with the Oregon Medical Board and the Oregon Health Authority, agreed they would no longer apply or enforce the requirement​ -- thus allowing non-Oregon residents to access medical aid in dying in the state. More in www.cnn.com »