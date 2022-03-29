Residents of majority-Black town face ultimatums and takeover if they don't pay off their debt



Source: www.timesfreepress.com



The tug of war between a majority-Black town in Tennessee and state officials is intensifying as the state comptroller's office has given the town an ultimatum: Fix the town's financial troubles or the county will take over. More in www.cnn.com »