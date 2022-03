Why high inflation can become a self-fulfilling prophecy



Added: 29.03.2022 17:24 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Soaring prices are weighing on consumer sentiment, but Americans have not cut back on their spending -- at least not yet. Now, some economists worry that along with the tight labor market and rising wages, high inflation could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: NFL