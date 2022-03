What do Ginni Thomas' texts mean for Justice Thomas? At the Supreme Court, it's up to him

New revelations of efforts by conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to reverse the 2020 election results cast harsh light on the justices' opaque process for dealing with conflicts of interest and their lack of a formal code of conduct.