Six high school-aged girls killed in a crash with semitruck had come to rolling stop, witnesses say, as first victim is identified

The car driven by six high school-aged girls who died in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday came to a "rolling stop" at a stop sign before entering the highway, witnesses said, according to an ongoing National Transportation Safety Board investigation, as the first victim was identified on Friday.