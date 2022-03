Added: 25.03.2022 21:18 | 34 views | 0 comments

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation declaring Emma Weyant (a Florida resident and former Olympian who attends the University of Virginia) to be the "rightful winner" of the 500-yard freestyle race at this year's NCAA women's swimming championship. Weyant finished second in the race, losing to Lia Thomas, a swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania.