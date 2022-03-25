'It's a blessing to be here,' says Texas teen seen in video of truck being tossed by tornado

Added: 25.03.2022 21:18 | 14 views | 0 comments

The 16-year-old driver of the pickup truck seen in a viral video getting blown over and tossed around in high winds from a reported tornado near Elgin, Texas, earlier this week, says he is blessed to be alive.