Texas attorney general says a week celebrating LGBTQIA+ students, staff and families in an Austin school district violates state law

For eight years, a school district in Texas has celebrated its LGBTQIA+ students, staff and families through a Pride Week. But this year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the activities are breaking state law.