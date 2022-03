Jamie Dimon to Joe Biden: We need a 'Marshall Plan' for US and European energy security

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urged President Joe Biden in an off-the-record meeting this week to develop a "Marshall Plan" to fortify the energy security of the United States and Europe, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN Wednesday.