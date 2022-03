Driver in North Las Vegas car crash that left nine dead had drugs and alcohol in his system, coroner's report says

The driver responsible for a January crash that left nine people dead -- including himself and four children -- had alcohol, cocaine and a drug known as PCP in his system, according to an autopsy report from the Clark County, Nevada, coroner's office.