Maserati reveals its first electric SUV



Added: 22.03.2022 14:47 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.italy24news.com



Maserati unveiled its new Grecale SUV Tuesday. It's only the second SUV in the Italian luxury brand's history and the first that will be available in an all-electric version. It's an early step toward making the Italian luxury car brand fully electric by 2030. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Brandy