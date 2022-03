Added: 20.03.2022 17:17 | 29 views | 0 comments



Source: www.bocaratontribune.com



Dean of Boston University School of Law, Angela Onwuachi-Willig explains what Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to justice on the Supreme Court of the United States means to not only Black women, but all Americans. More in www.cnn.com » Supreme Court, United States Tags: Women