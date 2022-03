Jan. 6 committee plans to use key video evidence and hire a writer to build a compelling narrative for the public

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is planning to produce a multi-media presentation and hire a writer as part of its effort to turn its largely secretive work into a compelling narrative, multiple sources tell CNN.