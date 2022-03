Mold and clogged toilets at ICE center spark watchdog call for 'immediate' removal of detainees

In a rare move, the Department of Homeland Security inspector general called for the "immediate relocation" of all detainees from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in New Mexico, citing unsanitary conditions that included clogged toilets, mold and water leaks.