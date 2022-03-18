ï»¿Friday, 18 March 2022
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Evacuation orders in place as blazes burn through parts of central Texas
Added: 18.03.2022 4:57 | 6 views | 0 comments
Source: www.latimes.com
Evacuation orders were in place across parts of several central Texas counties late Thursday as crews worked to contain the flames in dangerous fire weather -- fueled by strong winds and dry conditions.
More in www.cnn.com
»
Tags:
Workers
,
Fire
,
Fuel
,
Texas
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Acer
BeyoncÃ©
Boris Johnson
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Cisco
Climate change
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
GM
Hong Kong
HP
IBM
Indiana
iOS
Iran
ISIS
Kim Kardashian
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NATO
NBA
NFL
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
PS4
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Tom Brady
UK
USA
Windows 10
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2022 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us