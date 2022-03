Biden administration details Covid funding accounting



Added: 17.03.2022 20:09 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rediff.com



The Biden administration sent detailed explanations to key lawmakers Wednesday evening providing an accounting of remaining funding from the Covid-19 relief package that has already been allocated, part of ongoing efforts over the past few months to make their case that there is a need for more spending. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Lawmakers