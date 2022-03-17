ï»¿Thursday, 17 March 2022
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Recently unsealed video shows California man screaming 'I can't breathe' before dying in police custody after 2020 traffic stop
Added: 17.03.2022 8:54 | 13 views | 0 comments
Source: www.autoevolution.com
A federal judge has unsealed a video taken by the California Highway Patrol that captures the death of Edward Bronstein, a 38-year-old man who was in their custody following a March 2020 traffic stop in Los Angeles County.
More in www.cnn.com
»
Tags:
FED
,
Los Angeles
,
California
,
Seal
,
Police
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Acer
BeyoncÃ©
Boris Johnson
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Cisco
Climate change
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
GM
Hong Kong
HP
IBM
Indiana
iOS
Iran
ISIS
Kim Kardashian
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NATO
NBA
NFL
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
PS4
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Tom Brady
UK
USA
Windows 10
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2022 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us