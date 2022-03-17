Recently unsealed video shows California man screaming 'I can't breathe' before dying in police custody after 2020 traffic stop

Added: 17.03.2022 8:54 | 13 views | 0 comments

A federal judge has unsealed a video taken by the California Highway Patrol that captures the death of Edward Bronstein, a 38-year-old man who was in their custody following a March 2020 traffic stop in Los Angeles County.