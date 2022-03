Idaho Legislature passes bill banning abortion after six weeks



The Idaho Legislature gave final approval Monday to a bill that would ban abortion after six weeks and allow the father, sibling, grandparent, aunt or uncle of the fetus to bring legal action against the medical professional who performed the abortion. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Money