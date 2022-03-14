Elizabeth Holmes' No. 2 and ex-boyfriend is about to have his day in court

More than two months after Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty on four of 11 charges in her criminal fraud case, the trial of her ex-boyfriend and second-in-command at the failed blood testing company is set to begin.