Authorities claimed these Black men had excited delirium just before they died. But the diagnosis itself is a problem and should be abandoned, a new study says

In videos that show George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis police custody, an officer holding down the Black man's ankles says, "I just worry about excited delirium or whatever." Another officer responds: "That's why we have the ambulance coming."