'They got what they ordered, right?': Democrats search for a midterm message at party gatherings

At gatherings in Washington and Philadelphia this week, President Joe Biden sought to rally Democrats around a midterm message that the party has delivered on its domestic promises. What Democrats need to do, he and other party brass argued, is make sure Americans know what they've accomplished.