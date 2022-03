Added: 11.03.2022 16:18 | 24 views | 0 comments

Earth & Sky Floral Designs, located on the Laguna Pueblo reservation in New Mexico, is the only florist for miles. Owner Shayai Lucero says she often racks up the mileage on her Jeep and minivan making deliveries, the bulk of which are near her home but sometimes include a 150-mile round trip.