Volkswagen's bus is back. And now it's electric



Added: 10.03.2022



Source: insideevs.fr



It's been promised for years. Now it's finally here. Volkswagen has unveiled the production version of the VW ID. Buzz, a 21st century version of the classic VW Bus. Unlike the noisy and underpowered original bus, the new version will be full electric with ample horsepower. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Volkswagen