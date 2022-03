Home prices could soar another 20% this year, but Black families are struggling to benefit



The nation's sizzling housing market is a double-edged sword: millions of existing homeowners have gotten a boost as they watch their equity grow, but millions more would-be homeowners are struggling to get their foot in the door — especially buyers of color. More in www.cnn.com »