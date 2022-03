Google is buying cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion



Source: cybersguards.com



Google on Tuesday announced it has agreed to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for around $5.4 billion, one of the largest acquisitions in the tech giant's history and a big bet that helping companies better address cyber threats can bolster its cloud computing business. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: Google