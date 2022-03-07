California woman accused of hoax kidnapping was driven by 'narcissistic behavior,' sheriff says

Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016, was driven by her own "narcissistic behavior" in the hoax, Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson told Good Morning America on Monday.