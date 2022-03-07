Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational to secure his second title in three starts



Scottie Scheffler had to overcome not only a stacked field to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but also some brutal conditions that left many of the world's top golfers reeling from a grueling weekend of action. More in www.cnn.com »