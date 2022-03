Harris calls for voting rights legislation before walking across Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday anniversary

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called on Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation before walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, to mark the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, a key moment in the civil rights moment.