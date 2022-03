This 100-year-old New York City icon has the word 'Russian' in its name. Here's how its business is going

The Russian Tea Room is a 100-year-old New York City icon that has long drawn in locals and tourists alike. In its heyday, the restaurant hosted such luminaries as choreographer George Balanchine, artist Salvador Dali and composer Leonard Bernstein, and it was featured in the movies "Tootsie," "When Harry met Sally" and "Manhattan."