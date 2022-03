'They will come to know the lives they didn't save': States forge ahead with permitless carry legislation despite law enforcement opposition

Pro-gun legislation that would allow citizens to legally carry concealed guns in public without firearm training or a license is advancing in several states, as law enforcement officials and advocacy groups nationwide continue to raise the alarm about the policy's safety risks.