Biden will announce strengthened Buy American rule to help boost domestic manufacturing



President Joe Biden will announce on Friday that the administration has finalized a new Buy American rule aimed at helping to boost US domestic manufacturing, an increasingly important effort as the country strives to compete with China and create more resilient domestic supply chains, according to two senior administration officials.