Texas begins investigating parents of transgender teens for child abuse, according to a lawsuit. One parent works in the department involved in the investigations

Added: 02.03.2022

The state of Texas has begun investigating the parents of transgender teens for child abuse, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Texas and LGBTQ civil rights organization Lambda Legal that aims to stop the practice.