Black homeownership is lower than a decade ago



Source: www.ndia.org



Even as home prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic, homeownership continues to grow. But the rate of home buying has not increased at the same pace for all Americans, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors. More in www.cnn.com »