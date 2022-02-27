Fundraisers and rent payments: Federal political spending at Trump businesses topped $1.4 million in his first year out of office

Federal political committees spent more than $1.4 million at Donald Trump's businesses last year, a new tally shows -- underscoring one way the former President continues to personally benefit from his time in the White House.