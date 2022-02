Medication abortion now makes up majority of US abortions, study shows, as states push to restrict it

More than half of US abortions in 2020 were conducted using medication, according to new data assembled by a reproductive rights think tank that marked a notable inflection point in the method's growing popularity amid new efforts to limit access to the pills.