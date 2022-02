Anti-Semitic flyers left on driveways in Texas city where worshipers were held hostage in a synagogue last month

A hate crime investigation is underway in the Texas city of Colleyville, where worshipers were held hostage in a synagogue last month, after anti-Semitic and White separatist flyers sealed in clear sandwich bags were left in driveways, authorities said.