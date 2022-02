USPS finalizing plan to replace fleet with 90% gas-powered vehicles



The US Postal Service is moving ahead with a plan to replace its current fleet with 90% gas-powered trucks and 10% battery electric vehicles, after the Environmental Protection Agency and White House objected to the move and asked for further study of the impact of emissions. More in www.cnn.com » Tags: White House