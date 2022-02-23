School shooting suspect should remain in adult jail because mental maturity is well beyond that of an average 15-year-old, prosecutors say

The 15-year-old who is accused of carrying out a shooting in a Michigan high school where four students were killed in November should remain in adult jail because his mental maturity is well beyond his age, prosecutors argued Tuesday.