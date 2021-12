Ex-officer Kim Potter has taken the stand at her manslaughter trial in the killing of Daunte Wright

Added: 17.12.2021 16:59 | 15 views | 0 comments

Former police officer Kim Potter, who's said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop this year near Minneapolis, could take the stand Friday in her trial over the 20-year-old Black man's killing.