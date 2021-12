Biden to make 'passionate case' for voting rights during commencement address in South Carolina, Psaki says

Added: 17.12.2021 14:27 | 8 views | 0 comments

President Joe Biden on Friday will make a "passionate case" for voting rights legislation that remains stalled in Congress due to Republican opposition when he delivers the commencement address at a historically Black university in South Carolina, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.