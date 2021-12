Abbott joins 6 other GOP governors in asserting Pentagon has no authority to punish unvaccinated National Guardsmen

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott asserted the Pentagon has no authority to punish unvaccinated members of the state National Guard, joining other Republican governors who have called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to withdraw or otherwise nullify the military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.