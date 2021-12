More than 400K have no power after storms deliver record spate of hurricane-force gusts

Intense storms delivered a destructive and record-setting spate of winds Wednesday from the Rockies to the Great Lakes, tearing off roofs, overturning trucks, shutting down a stretch of an interstate highway and even forcing evacuation of some air traffic controllers.