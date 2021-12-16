Senate passes annual defense bill authorizing $770 billion in Pentagon funding



The National Defense Authorization Act, the annual must-pass defense bill that authorizes $770 billion in funding for the Defense Department, is set to pass the Senate on Wednesday with a bipartisan vote. More in www.cnn.com »