Chicago Blackhawks reach settlement with former player who said he was sexually assaulted by a coach in 2010

The Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Beach, the professional hockey player who said he was sexually assaulted by a former Blackhawks video coach in 2010, have reached a settlement, according to a joint statement from the team and Beach's attorney.