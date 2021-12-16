Grand jury recommends how to avert another disaster like the Surfside condo collapse



Source: coralspringstalk.com



In a new report, a Miami-Dade grand jury overseeing the Surfside condo collapse offered a litany of recommendations to help avoid a similar event, including, most notably, that the county's 40-year recertification requirement be drastically changed. More in www.cnn.com »